That's Scottish football club Partick Thistle who unveiled their new mascot on Twitter earlier today. It was designed by artist David Shrigley as part of a two-year sponsorship deal with Californian company Kingsford Capital Management. He's known fondly as "Kingsley".

The problem is, there's not very much 'fond' about him – something that's not gone unnoticed on Twitter:

Many assumed Lisa Simpson had gone off the rails.

More like this

Or she'd had a love child with Harry Potter's nemesis or The Simpsons' monobrowed baby.

No, this isn't the Teletubbies: where are they now?

Just to make you feel old, here's the wee kid from the Teletubbies today pic.twitter.com/1NOM0FZ9oM — Iain Hepburn (@iainmhepburn) June 22, 2015

Spare a thought for poor Jaggy MacBee who, after four years service, has been shown the door...

Advertisement

... And all the kids who will be suffering nightmares this upcoming football season.