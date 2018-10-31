West Ham in that sense have had slightly more time to rest. They were last in action on Saturday evening at Leicester City in a 1-1 draw that was overshadowed by the tragic helicopter crash that immediately followed the match, killing Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, the aircraft pilot and a passenger.

Is West Ham v Spurs on the TV?

Sadly, and some might think oddly, this exciting-looking London derby is not being televised or streamed by any broadcaster in the UK. It is available to stream for US audiences on ESPN+.

Those wishing to listen to commentary of the game need to tune to digital station Radio5 Live Sports Extra.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday October 31 at the London Stadium.