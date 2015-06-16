Population of Guam? 165,124 in 2013 according to the World Bank – roughly the same size as Warrington.

Population of India? 1 billion 252 million and 140 thousand. Clearly, football isn't a numbers game.

The result puts Guam at the top of their World Cup qualifying group D, after they also beat Turkmenistan last week. Before this run, they had never even won or drawn a World Cup qualifying match, and can count a 19-0 loss to Iran in their 2002 World Cup qualifying campaign.

There is even a British connection: Guam's head coach is former Bognor Regis Town player turned international manager Gary White. India is coached by fellow Brit Stephen Constantine.

“Our final outcome that we want is to put Guam football on the map," White told Fifa last week, "and I think that’s happening already."

It might be just a speck in the ocean compared to India, but Guam's definitely on the football map now.