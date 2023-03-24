The top two sides from each group will secure a place at next summer's tournament in Germany but that looks a tough ask for Stephen Kenny's squad as they've been drawn alongside France, the Netherlands, Greece, and Gibraltar in Group B.

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign gets under way on Monday as they host World Cup finalists France at the Aviva Stadium.

There are reasons for optimism for Ireland after Wednesday evening's 3-2 win over Latvia, though – primarily the impressive performances of many of their young players.

Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone caught the eye on debut, with the former bagging a first goal for his country, while there was a lot to like about Michael Obafemi's performance, and Chiedozie Ogbene and Mikey Johnston made an impact off the bench.

Not only is Monday when the serious stuff starts, but it is also France's first trip to Ireland since the infamous World Cup play-offs in 2009 and though the playing squad has changed completely since *that* Thierry Henry handball in Paris, the Aviva Stadium support will be keen to give the visitors a fiery reception.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v France on TV and online.

When is Ireland v France?

Ireland v France will take place on Monday 27th March 2023.

Ireland v France kick-off time

Ireland v France will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v France on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:15pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Ireland v France online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Ireland v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ireland (11/2) Draw (14/5) France (8/15)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

