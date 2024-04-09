The top two teams will book their place at next summer's tournament in Switzerland, with the other two dropping into the play-offs, so Sarina Wiegman's side will want to waste no time building their points tally as they look to defend their Euro 2022 title.

Republic of Ireland are hoping to make history of their own by reaching the European Championship finals for the first time but saw their hopes dented in a 1-0 defeat to France in their Group A3 opener.

Things don't get any easier for the hosts with England up next, and though manager Eileen Gleeson did not shy away from the underdogs tag, she has backed her team to cause some problems for the European Champions in front of an expected crowd of more than 30,000 at the Aviva Stadium.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Republic of Ireland v England?

Republic of Ireland v England will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Republic of Ireland v England kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v England will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v England on?

England v Sweden will be shown on ITV1 from 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on their official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v England online

You can live stream the England v Sweden game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Republic of Ireland v England on radio

You can listen to the match on RTE 2fm.

RTE 2fm is available on Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media as well as online and via apps on mobile devices.

Republic of Ireland v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (14/1) Draw (6/1) England (2/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.