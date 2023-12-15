That's because it is a revitalised Ipswich that look nailed on for automatic promotion this time after building a 10-point gap to the play-off places, and securing bragging rights against Norwich would move them a step closer to ending their 22-year exile from the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna's side head into the local derby in fine form thanks to a four-game winning streak, which was extended by Tuesday's 2-1 success at Watford, as George Hirst and Sam Morsy found the back of the net.

Norwich are a long way behind Ipswich in the Championship table, but an uptick in results means they are only three points off the play-off places.

David Wagner was coming under increasing pressure before claiming four wins and a draw from the last six games, the latest of which was a 3-1 success at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Norwich?

Ipswich v Norwich will take place on Saturday 16th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich v Norwich kick-off time

Ipswich v Norwich will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ipswich v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Ipswich v Norwich odds

