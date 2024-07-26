Some exciting summer transfer business and a 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk last weekend has excitement sky-high among fans of the Tractor Boys, but McKenna will know the size of the task facing his side and will be determined to make the most of pre-season.

Ipswich will head to Germany next week for games against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim, before returning to Suffolk for the visit of Nice, with their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Saturday 17th August now fast approaching.

Up first are Düsseldorf, who were in a second-tier promotion race themselves last season and will hope to go one better in 2024/25 by getting back to the Bundesliga.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Düsseldorf on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Düsseldorf?

Ipswich v Düsseldorf will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Ipswich v Düsseldorf kick-off time

Ipswich v Düsseldorf will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Düsseldorf on?

Ipswich v Düsseldorf will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Ipswich v Düsseldorf online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Ipswich v Düsseldorf on TownTV.

You will need a match pass to watch the game on TownTV, which costs £4.99 per game or £15 for the remaining four pre-season fixtures.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

