Chelsea's first defeat since October follows a draw away at Everton so Enzo Maresca's side will want to waste no time getting back to winning ways and ensure they properly close out a year that is ending much brighter than it started for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

It looks to be a good time to visit Portman Road as Ipswich have endured a bruising December. They won away against relegation rivals Wolves but have lost their other four games, including defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal either side of Christmas.

The Tractor Boys have fallen to 19th, three points from safety, but have kept the faith in highly-rated manager Kieran McKenna despite the sides around them at the bottom opting for a change in the dugout. Town's continued trust in the Northern Irishman is no surprise given the fairytale return to the Premier League he delivered this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Chelsea?

Ipswich v Chelsea will take place on Monday 30th December 2024.

Ipswich v Chelsea kick-off time

Ipswich v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Ipswich v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Ipswich v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

