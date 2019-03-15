County beat strugglers Falkirk 2-1 at the Global Energy Stadium on Tuesday night and will be hoping for similar success on Friday.

However, Inverness could prove to be a tricky proposition after two wins in their last three games.

John Robertson’s side may have struggled for consistency in terms of results but their games are usually tight, low-scoring affairs, meaning Ross County could be in for a tense Highlands derby clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Inverness v Ross County game on TV and online.

What time is the Inverness v Ross County game?

Inverness v Ross County will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 15th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Inverness v Ross County

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the brand new BBC Scotland channel.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Ross County have looked unstoppable in recent weeks with Billy McKay and Brian Graham in sharp form.

They have enough quality to get the job done, though derby days are always likely to shred fans’ nerves.

Prediction: Inverness 1-2 Ross County

