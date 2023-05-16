Inter boast a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their semi-final last week thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the San Siro.

Inter Milan and AC Milan face off on Tuesday night with Simone Inzaghi's men looking to confirm their place in the Champions League final.

Tuesday's showdown, which is also at the San Siro but is instead an Inter home game, will be the fifth meeting between the sides this season, with Inzaghi's side winning three of the last four.

Inter are peaking at the business end of the season and they've won their last seven games in all competitions. They could reach the Champions League final against Manchester City or Real Madrid as well as finish in the top four in Serie A to secure their place in the competition for next season.

AC Milan, meanwhile, lost 2-0 at Spezia on Saturday, which leaves them four points behind Lazio in the race to finish in the top four. The Milan ultras made their feelings known last weekend ahead of the crucial semi-final showdown on Tuesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Milan v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Inter Milan v AC Milan?

Inter Milan v AC Milan will take place on Tuesday 16th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Inter Milan v AC Milan kick-off time

Inter Milan v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Inter Milan v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Inter Milan v AC Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Inter Milan v AC Milan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Inter Milan v AC Milan odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Inter Milan (23/20) Draw (9/4) AC Milan (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Inter Milan v AC Milan prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Inter Milan v AC Milan predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

