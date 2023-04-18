Inter, who boast a 2-0 lead from the first leg thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku, could reach the final four for the first time since they lifted the trophy 13 years ago.

Inter Milan are hoping to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2010 as they host Benfica in the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Simone Inzaghi's side have impressed this season and they've won the Supercoppa Italiana, while they could also reach the Coppa Italia final if they get past Juventus in the semi-finals.

Their issue has been in Serie A this season. They've lost four of their last five matches and they're in a tight battle to secure Champions League football for next season. They're fifth in the table and two points behind AC Milan.

Benfica were well clear at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, however, their lead ahead of Porto has been cut to just four points after Roger Schmidt's men lost their last two league outings.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Inter v Benfica.

When is Inter v Benfica?

Inter v Benfica will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 19th April 2023.

Inter v Benfica team news

Inter predicted line-up: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Brozovic, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez.

Benfica predicted line-up: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, A. Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Aursnes; Neres, R Silva, Mario; Ramos.

Inter v Benfica prediction

Benfica have to go for it at the San Siro so we should see goals on Wednesday night.

While Inter's Serie A form has taken a turn, they know they've got a brilliant opportunity to reach the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to their first-leg advantage.

We could see it end level on Wednesday with the Italian side heading into the final four.

Our prediction: Inter 2-2 Benfica (12/1 at bet365)

Inter v Benfica odds

Inter (11/10) Draw (5/2) Benfica (12/5)*

