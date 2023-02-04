The Rossoneri suffered a 3-0 defeat to their city rivals in the Supercoppa Italiana earlier this month; a result that forms part of a six-game winless streak that also includes a 4-0 thrashing at Lazio and 5-2 loss to Sassuolo last time out.

AC Milan head into the 235th Derby della Madonnina seeking revenge against Inter Milan and bidding to end their wretched form.

AC Milan, last season's Serie A champions, have slipped to fifth in the table because of their dire form, although all three points at the San Siro would help them climb above Inter back into the Champions League spots.

The Nerazzurri head into the crunch clash second in the standings and on a high after securing their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals in midweek.

It is one-all between the two teams for the campaign as AC Milan came out on top in September's first league meeting, and this weekend's game could go a long way to determining their Champions League qualification hopes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Inter v AC Milan?

Inter v AC Milan will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023.

Inter v AC Milan kick-off time

Inter v AC Milan will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Inter v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Inter v AC Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

