Things get underway in the second tier at the John Smith's Stadium as relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town host play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers in the lunchtime kick-off.

It's all eyes on the EFL on Easter Monday with a full slate of fixtures in the Championship, League One, and League Two.

Huddersfield's decision to turn to the experienced Neil Warnock has been vindicated in recent weeks – particularly in eye-catching victories away at Millwall and at home to Middlesbrough – but they're certainly not safe yet.

It's getting just as tight near the top as it is near the bottom and though Blackburn remain well-placed to book their play-off place, there is still plenty of football to be played.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have been up and down this season, winning plenty of games but losing regularly as well, which will give the Terriers hope.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Huddersfield v Blackburn?

Huddersfield v Blackburn will take place on Monday 10th April 2023.

Huddersfield v Blackburn kick-off time

Huddersfield v Blackburn will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Huddersfield v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Huddersfield v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Huddersfield v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

