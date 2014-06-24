Honduras v Switzerland - World Cup preview
The Group E closer is live on BBC3
Honduras v Switzerland (Group E), 8.30pm BBC3 (kick-off 9pm)
Switzerland's flukey win against Ecuador means they're still alive in the competition, despite terribly disappointing performances in that game and particularly against France. The Swiss rolled over completely to hand the impressive French a 5-0 lead, with their inability to regain any control of the game after conceding making them look particularly naive. But the two late consolation goals, admittedly scored long after France had mentally started celebrating, were glimmers of what this talented young Swiss squad can do.
Honduras were also roundly outclassed by France but will hope to build on their 1-2 loss to Ecuador, when they were in the game for long periods. Their scrappy, physical, old-fashioned approach might rattle the fragile Switzerland midfield a little. Plus Wilson Palacios is back in central midfield for Honduras, while the Swiss have a problem at centre-back: Steve von Bergen has gone home after being kicked in the face by Olivier Giroud but his replacement partway through the game against France, Philippe Senderos, was a disaster. Expect third choice Fabian Schaer to step in, and look out: he scored a few goals in qualifying.