Honduras were also roundly outclassed by France but will hope to build on their 1-2 loss to Ecuador, when they were in the game for long periods. Their scrappy, physical, old-fashioned approach might rattle the fragile Switzerland midfield a little. Plus Wilson Palacios is back in central midfield for Honduras, while the Swiss have a problem at centre-back: Steve von Bergen has gone home after being kicked in the face by Olivier Giroud but his replacement partway through the game against France, Philippe Senderos, was a disaster. Expect third choice Fabian Schaer to step in, and look out: he scored a few goals in qualifying.