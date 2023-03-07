They're nine points behind their rivals after 27 games, with Celtic also playing on Wednesday against third-placed Hearts.

Rangers travel to Hibs on Wednesday night with Michael Beale's side looking to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers come into this on the back of their 3-1 win against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday, with Connor Goldson, Fashion Sakala and James Tavernier all getting on the scoresheet.

While many will expect a routine victory for Rangers, who have won their last six away league games, it might not be an easy night for Beale's men.

Hibs are unbeaten in their last five (won four, drawn one) and they've scored 14 times in that period. A win for Lee Johnson's side would move them to within two points of Hearts in third with five league games remaining after Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hibs v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Hibs v Rangers?

Hibs v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 8th March 2023.

Hibs v Rangers kick-off time

Hibs v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hibs v Rangers on?

The game will be shown on Hibs TV but unfortunately, it has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both sides' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Hibs v Rangers online

You can tune in for the match via Hibs TV for a one-off pay-per-view fee of £12.99.

Hibs have selected this as one of their five PPV matches throughout the season and is available to fans of both teams.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Hibs v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hibs (5/1) Draw (10/3) Rangers (8/15)*

Hibs v Rangers prediction

Hibs are in fine form at the moment and they'll put up a fight against Rangers, while most likely grabbing at least one goal.

However, Rangers' quality will shine through as they look to win their eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership game.

Our prediction: Hibs 1-2 Rangers (7/1 at bet365)

