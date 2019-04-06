Hearts have struggled for consistency in recent weeks with a mixed bag of results culminating in a 3-0 defeat at Rangers.

Boss Craig Levein will hope to take a big step towards finishing ahead of Hibs by triumphing over them at Tynecastle.

However, the visitors are unbeaten in seven with five wins under their belt in that time.

Hibs will harbour hopes of a late surge up the table in their remaining games, starting with a trip to face their neighbours.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hearts v Hibs game on TV and online.

What time is the Hearts v Hibs game?

Hearts v Hibs will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 6th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hearts v Hibs

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Both sides will be desperate to get one over their rival considering neither is playing for much other than pride in the final games.

Hibs enter the game in strong form and won’t be easy to break down.

Hearts will attempt to shore up following their heavy loss to Rangers, but the visitors have a real chance of silencing the home fans.

Prediction: Hearts 0-1 Hibs

