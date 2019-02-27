Lennon’s managerial career started at Celtic in 2010 as he guided them to three title victories and qualified for the Champions League group stages twice.

He returns at a time when the club are locked in a battle for the title with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Celtic have opened up an eight-point gap over their fierce rivals and will be hoping Lennon can provide a seamless transition to continue extending their lead.

Former Hibernian boss Lennon is unlikely to receive a warm welcome by Hearts fans at Tynecastle tonight.

The 47-year-old was struck by a coin during the last Edinburgh derby he was involved in.

Lennon’s return to the club will stir up plenty of interest and fans will be able to watch all of the action unfold.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hearts v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Hearts v Celtic game?

Hearts v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hearts v Celtic

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football with live coverage starting at 7:30pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Celtic have won their last seven Scottish Premiership games and will be strong favourites to add to that run.

Hearts will provide a stern test at home but they have won just once in their last four.

Lennon won’t need any time to settle at the club he loves and should secure a solid start to his second reign at Celtic.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Celtic

