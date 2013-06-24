"It's been a slightly odd first 45 minutes in the studio," admitted BBC Sport's Mark Chapman, "and particularly for Gus because after three-and-a-half years as Brighton manager, whilst we've been on air this evening, Gus has been told that his contract has been terminated with Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club."

The statement from his former employers announced "his employment has been terminated with immediate effect," It continued by stating, "This followed his suspension, an investigation, and a subsequent formal disciplinary process," before adding "Mr Poyet now has a right of appeal."

Poyet looked predictably upset during the broadcast, telling Chapman, "I think the BBC have a great story forever, because a manager getting information that he is being released from his employment by the BBC in the time of the programme is quite surprising."

"I still have no communication - no text, no email - I didn't receive anything on my phone."

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur player went on to admit there had been signs of his impending departure leading up to the decision but that he had not expected it to come during the broadcast. "I think the viewers and everyone can take their own conclusion about the way I've been informed by you."

Poyet did confirm that he would be appealing the decision because "it is the right thing to do" but declined to make any further comment before speaking with his lawyers.

