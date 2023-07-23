It is a crucial pre-season for the Reds after last season's disappointing campaign, although questions are swirling over Klopp's midfield options, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looking likely to depart for the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool's big summer signings have come into the engine room, however, and fans will hope to get another glimpse of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in action.

Greuther Fürth should provide the Premier League giants with a competitive match as they are further along in their pre-season preparations, with this being their last warm-up match before next weekend's Bundesliga 2 opener against Paderborn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Greuther Fürth v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Greuther Fürth v Liverpool?

Greuther Fürth v Liverpool will take place on Monday 24th July 2023.

Greuther Fürth v Liverpool kick-off time

Greuther Fürth v Liverpool will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Greuther Fürth v Liverpool on?

Greuther Fürth v Liverpool will be shown on Liverpool's official TV channel LFC TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Liverpool and Greuther Fürth official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Greuther Fürth v Liverpool online

Likewise, LFC TV is the only live streaming platform in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

