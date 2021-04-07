What channel is Granada v Man Utd Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Having eliminated Real Sociedad and AC Milan in the previous rounds of the Europa League fixtures, Manchester United face Granada in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Reds Devils travel to Spain for the first leg this week and will be buoyed by their performances in the competition, since dropping down from the Champions League in the first half of the season.

The Europa League represents United’s best chance of collecting silverware this term, after they were eliminated from the FA Cup prior to the international break.

As for the hosts, they made it to the quarter-finals by knocking out Napoli and Molde in the previous rounds, but have lost their last three games in all competitions.

Diego Martinez’s men are currently enjoying their first season in European football, and sit ninth in La Liga after 29 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Granada v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Granada v Man Utd on TV?

Granada v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 8th April 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Granada v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this gameweek including Arsenal v Slavia Prague, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Granada v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Granada v Man Utd online

Granada v Man Utd team news

Granada: Luis Milla, Alberto Soro, Dimitri Foulquier, Neyder, Luis Suárez and Pepe Sánchez all missed the weekend defeat to Villarreal.

Veteran strikers Jorge Molina and Roberto Soldado are the Spaniards’ main threats with 10 goals apiece in all competitions this season.

Man Utd: Marcus Rashford is a doubt after he was replaced at the weekend owing to an on-going injury concern.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata and Phil Jones will all miss out, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to once again start with Dean Henderson in goal.

Granada v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Granada v Man Utd

United have impressed on the road this season and in Europe they have won away to PSG, Real Sociedad and AC Milan in European competitions.

In Granada, the Reds Devils have also been handed perhaps the kindest draw of the quarter-finals, playing against a side that are inexperienced at this level of European football.

With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford on the pitch, United should be expected to return from Spain with a first-leg victory.

Our prediction: Granada 0-2 Man Utd (11/2 at bet365)

