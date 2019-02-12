"It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight," his family said.

"We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him."

The Sheffield-born player was named Fifa goalkeeper of the year six times and earned 73 caps for England.

He won the League Cup with Stoke and Leicester, before retiring in 1973.

The Match of the Day Twitter account, its host Gary Lineker, Manchester City player Raheem Stirling, former footballer Michael Owen and Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas are among those from the sporting world to pay tribute to Banks on Twitter.

Comedians David Baddiel and John Bishop, as well as BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker have also expressed their sadness at the football star’s death.