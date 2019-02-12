The sporting world pays tribute as World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks dies aged 81
Gary Lineker, Raheem Stirling, Simon Thomas and more remember the football legend
World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has died at the age of 81.
Banks played for England when the country won the World Cup in 1966 and his dive to save a Pelé goal in 1970 is one of the most famous moments in goalkeeping history.
- Sport on TV 2019 calendar: how to watch the Premier League, Rugby World Cup and more
- Watch full series of Patrick Melrose, Save Me and In the Long Run for FREE on RadioTimes.com
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
"It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight," his family said.
"We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him."
The Sheffield-born player was named Fifa goalkeeper of the year six times and earned 73 caps for England.
More like this
He won the League Cup with Stoke and Leicester, before retiring in 1973.
The Match of the Day Twitter account, its host Gary Lineker, Manchester City player Raheem Stirling, former footballer Michael Owen and Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas are among those from the sporting world to pay tribute to Banks on Twitter.
Comedians David Baddiel and John Bishop, as well as BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker have also expressed their sadness at the football star’s death.