Germany will be expected to cruise into the knockout stages - however, Scotland face a real battle to finish second behind Nagelsmann's men to reach the last 16.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

The home side are the clear favourites to secure three points in a perfect start to their Euro 2024 campaign, as Germany look to better their last-16 exit at Euro 2020 at the hands of Gareth Southgate's England team.

More like this

While Scotland will have their eyes set on more realistic targets of beating Hungary and Switzerland, Steve Clarke's side will be determined to hold firm on Friday and put in a solid performance.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Germany v Scotland at Euro 2024.

Germany v Scotland team news

Germany don't have any major injury concerns to worry about. Toni Kroos will anchor the midfield before he retires this summer, with Jamal Musiala, İlkay Gündoğan and Florian Wirtz providing service to Arsenal's Kai Havertz up top.

Scotland will be without QPR striker Lyndon Dykes through injury, meaning Hearts' Lawrence Shankland will lead the line. Clarke will be leaning heavily on Scotland's Premier League stars in John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson, although the Liverpool defender withdrew from training on Monday as a precaution.

Germany v Scotland predicted line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Mittelstädt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz.



Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; Christie, McGinn; Shankland.



Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.