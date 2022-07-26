The Germans are the most accomplished team in Women's Euro 2022 history with eight titles in the 12 editions prior to 2022, plus more points in tournament finals than anyone else.

Germany are aiming to reach their ninth Women's Euro final when they take on France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes this week.

Boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will be determined to put her team back on track after they were eliminated at the quarter-finals stage in 2017 – an abject failure by their high standards.

However, France will be anything but pushovers in this one as they aim to reach their first ever Women's Euro final.

This is the furthest France have ever gone in the competition, and they will be daring to dream of upsetting the odds to claim the crown across the Channel.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v France on TV and online.

When is Germany v France?

Germany v France will take place on Wednesday 27th July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Germany v France will kick off at 8pm.

There's plenty of Women's Euro 2022 action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is Germany v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Germany v France online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Germany v France team news

Germany predicted XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Däbritz; Magull; Huth, Bühl; Popp.

France predicted XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Malard, Cascarino.

Germany v France odds

bet365 odds: Germany (29/20) Draw (11/5) France (31/20)*

Our prediction: Germany v France

This one is almost too close to call. Germany have the pedigree, the experience and the class to go all the way in a major tournament, while France are well worth their place in the final four.

France demolished Italy 5-1 in the group stages and toppled reigning champions Netherlands in the quarters to reach this point, proving they have what it takes to defeat the elite nations.

Expect this one to be a fascinating encounter with no clear winner by the end of 90 minutes. This could go all the way down to a penalty shoot-out, and we all know how they tend to go for the Germans...

Our prediction: Germany 1-1 France (11/2 at Bet365)

