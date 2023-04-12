The Hammers head to the continent in winning form after a Harrison Reed own goal secured all three points against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

West Ham travel to Belgium for the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie with Gent tomorrow.

Gent will be West Ham's second Belgian opponents in the Europa Conference League having beaten Anderlecht home and away in the group stage.

David Moyes's side reached the semi-finals of last season's Europa League and a healthy victory in this match would put them on course for the another last-four appearance on the European stage.

Gent hit 18 goals during a four-match winning streak, but their hot form came to a halt last weekend when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Union Saint-Gilloise.

When is Gent v West Ham?

Gent v West Ham will take place on Thursday 13th April 2023.

Gent v West Ham kick-off time

Gent v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Gent v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Gent v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Gent v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Gent v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Gent (5/2) Draw (12/5) West Ham (11/10)*

Gent v West Ham prediction

