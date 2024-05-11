A close game would be expected because Solihull only finished one place and one point above Gateshead in the National League table, although match fitness could prove important.

While Solihull progressed through the play-offs, the Tynesiders will be playing their first game in three weeks after being barred from the end-of-season lottery because they were deemed ineligible for promotion due to ground regulations.

It is 1-1 between the two teams in 2023/24, as Gateshead secured a 2-1 victory at Solihull last November before the Moors edged a five-goal thriller in March's reverse fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gateshead v Solihull Moors on TV and online.

When is Gateshead v Solihull Moors?

Gateshead v Solihull Moors will take place on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Gateshead v Solihull Moors kick-off time

Gateshead v Solihull Moors will kick off at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Gateshead v Solihull Moors on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 3:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Gateshead v Solihull Moors online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Gateshead v Solihull Moors on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle.

BBC Radio Newcastle is available on DAB radio, Freeview and FM 95.4/96.0/103.7/104.4 MHz. You can also listen to BBC Radio Newcastle online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Alternatively, you can hear coverage of the second half on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio, Freeview and FM 95.6 MHz. You can also listen to BBC Radio WM online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Gateshead v Solihull Moors odds

Gateshead (5/4) Draw (5/2) Solihull Moors (2/1)

