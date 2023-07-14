The Newcastle players returned to training this week and, as they did last year, will begin their pre-season schedule with a game against local non-league side Gateshead on Saturday.

The Mags will then travel up to Ibrox to face Rangers in Allan McGregor's testimonial in midweek before heading off for their US tour, which will see them face Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Brighton in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series

A 5-1 win against their fellow Tynesiders represented a perfect start to pre-season last summer and though Howe will be keen to see a strong showing once again, Saturday's game is all about getting minutes into his players' legs as they step up preparations for the upcoming campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gateshead v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Gateshead v Newcastle?

Gateshead v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 15th July 2023.

Gateshead v Newcastle kick-off time

Gateshead v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Gateshead v Newcastle on?

Gateshead v Newcastle will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online. Check out the details below.

How to live stream Gateshead v Newcastle online

Fans can watch Gateshead v Newcastle via National League TV with a one-off fee of £9.99.

All profits for the game will go directly to Gateshead.

