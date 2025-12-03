Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards will host The Rest Is Football podcast daily on Netflix during World Cup 2026.

Last month, reports suggested that Lineker was set to join up with the streamer for next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico after his early exit from the BBC.

Netflix and Goalhanger, the 65-year-old's production company, have now confirmed that the much-loved football podcast will have daily shows on the streaming service throughout World Cup 2026, which will be the biggest ever after the expansion to 46 teams.

Not only that, Lineker will be joined by his usual co-stars Shearer and Richards, who have themselves worked on the BBC's coverage of major tournaments in past years.

It is not yet clear whether Shearer and Richards will work across both but Goalhanger have confirmed that the trio will be involved in The Rest Is Football's output throughout the entirety of the competition.

From a studio in New York, the trio will discuss the big stories from each day at the World Cup, with game analysis, special guests, and interviews, as well as reporters in the England camp and in fan zones.

The podcast, which generates more than 7 million monthly streams, partnered with DAZN during the Club World Cup to provide deeper coverage.

Gary Lineker, Micah Richards, and Alan Shearer. (Goalhanger / @garryjonesphotography) (Goalhanger / @garryjonesphotography)

“We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup," said Lineker after the news was confirmed.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love — talk football every day — but on a truly global stage. Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs… just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple."

The news comes amid reports that Netflix is eyeing a bid for Premier League rights after recently missing out on a deal for coverage of European club competitions.

England, Scotland and the rest of the nations that have confirmed their place at the World Cup 2026 will discover their group opponents and schedule in Friday's draw.

The tournament starts on Thursday 11th June 2026 and will run until the final on Sunday 19th July 2026.

