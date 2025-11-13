Gary Lineker is being tipped to head to the World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer despite his BBC exit – with reports suggesting he is set to sign a major Netflix deal ahead of the tournament.

Ad

Lineker, who stepped down from his iconic role as Match of the Day host after 26 years at the end of the last Premier League season, was due to front the broadcaster's coverage of the upcoming men's international football tournament before leaving but his BBC exit was brought forward after backlash following a social media post.

The 65-year-old, who ended Ant & Dec's 23-year NTAs streak by winning the Presenter award in September, could still be heading to the World Cup, however, as the Daily Mail reports that a lucrative deal with Netflix will see him host The Rest Is Football podcast from North America.

The podcast, which he fronts alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards and is a product of his production company Goalhanger, previously aired on BBC Sounds but is currently available on YouTube and has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

The Rest Is Football partnered with DAZN for the Club World Cup over the summer to offer deeper coverage of the tournament, which included match highlights in a podcasting first.

Gary Lineker. Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League

Now, Lineker and his podcast are reportedly set to join up with another mainstream broadcaster, Netflix, in what may be a similar offering for the World Cup 2026.

It is unclear whether Shearer and Richards, who have both worked with the BBC on previous tournaments, will be involved.

Radio Times has reached out to Netflix and Goalhanger for comment.

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.