Match of the Day duo Wayne Rooney and Danny Murphy have handed Arsenal and Liverpool warnings about the Premier League title race after Manchester City's 3-0 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side proved a cut above the visitors at the Etihad with Erling Haaland, Nico González and Jeremy Doku supplying the goals.

Arsenal's 2-2 draw away at Sunderland on Saturday means that Man City have cut the Gunners' lead at the top of the Premier League to four points after 11 games.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are down in eighth, eight points back from the summit, and have lost five of their last six league matches.

Speaking on Sunday's episode of Match of the Day (BBC One, 10:30pm), Murphy warned the Anfield outfit that they were not playing well enough to make up that gap.

Asked whether Liverpool were out of the title race, he replied: "Not from a points tally but from a performance level, yes.

"They're not playing well enough. They don't look like they're playing well enough to make up that gap.

"Unfortunately, they just, away from home, they're too easy to play against, they're too wide open and making too many mistakes."

Rooney followed up with a warning for Arsenal, who he believes are right to be "nervous" about having Man City snapping at their heels after being chased down by them in previous seasons.

"Yeah, I think City's performances over the last few weeks have been great," he said.

"I think Arsenal will be nervous because City are coming up behind them and it's happened over the past few years to Arsenal.

"With City and Pep Guardiola behind you, I think Arsenal will be nervous with City's form."

The Premier League title race is on pause for a fortnight due to the November international break.

The top flight returns on Saturday 22nd November, when Man City travel to Newcastle and Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Leaders Arsenal are not back in action until the following day, when they will face rivals Tottenham in the North London derby.

