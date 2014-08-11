Gary Lineker: my first Match of the Day appearance was the worst moment of my career
The BBC1 presenter and former England footballer reveals how he missed a sitter on national television
Not all television careers get off to the greatest of starts: presenter Gary Lineker has described his first appearance on Match of the Day as one of the worst moments of his career.
The former England striker tells the latest issue of Radio Times magazine he wishes he could forget the first time he saw himself play on Match of the Day.
"I was about 20, playing for Leicester against Aston Villa, and I missed an absolute sitter," he says.
"I somehow put this chance over the bar – it was one of the worst misses of my career," Lineker recalls. "That night, I was watching it on Match of the Day with my family and they gave me so much abuse. So my first involvement with MOTD was probably one of the worst moments of my career."
Lineker reveals that he wasn't the only player to watch himself back on the BBC1 highlights show: "Most players watch the show when they're playing well, and avoid it when they've played crap. That's the way it's always been."
More like this
This week’s Radio Times is on sale on Tuesday in newsagents and on Newsstand for iPad and iPhone