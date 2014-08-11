"I was about 20, playing for Leicester against Aston Villa, and I missed an absolute sitter," he says.

"I somehow put this chance over the bar – it was one of the worst misses of my career," Lineker recalls. "That night, I was watching it on Match of the Day with my family and they gave me so much abuse. So my first involvement with MOTD was probably one of the worst moments of my career."

Lineker reveals that he wasn't the only player to watch himself back on the BBC1 highlights show: "Most players watch the show when they're playing well, and avoid it when they've played crap. That's the way it's always been."

