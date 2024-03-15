Ange Postecoglou is no longer hampered by the injury problems that have plagued his squad at times this term, and his team looked back to their best last weekend - but they will be wary of underestimating a Fulham side that are strong at home and knocked them out of the Carabao Cup in the early weeks of 2023/24.

The visitors were beaten by Wolves a week ago, with Alex Iwobi's goal late into stoppage time little more than a consolation, but have won three of their last five - including beating Man Utd and Brighton.

It's a reduced Premier League offering this weekend due to the FA Cup quarter-finals, but Saturday's London derby promises to offer plenty in terms of entertainment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Tottenham?

Fulham v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 16th March 2024.

Fulham v Tottenham kick-off time

Fulham v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Fulham v Tottenham in the USA

You can watch Fulham v Tottenham live on FuboTV at 1:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

