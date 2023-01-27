The Whites have not reached the final since their only appearance in 1975 and could prioritise a run to the Wembley showpiece after comfortably establishing themselves in the top half of the top-flight table.

Fulham welcome Sunderland to Craven Cottage as this season's Premier League surprise package look to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Marco Silva's much-changed XI got the job done at Hull in round three, but Championship outfit Sunderland will make the long trip to London with their tails up.

The Black Cats, who beat League One side Shrewsbury in the third round, comfortably beat Middlesbrough in last weekend's Wear-Tees derby to make it five wins from nine games since returning to competitive action.

Fulham academy graduate Patrick Roberts is likely to start against his former club but the home defence will need to be wary of Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo as the attacking pair are in fine form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Sunderland?

Fulham v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Fulham v Sunderland kick-off time

Fulham v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Fulham v Sunderland online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

