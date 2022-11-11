Qatar 2022 gets underway on Sunday 20th November so this weekend's fixtures are the last in the top flight until the schedule resumes on Boxing Day.

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in the final game of the Premier League TV schedule before the World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag will want to see his side sign off with a victory and put last weekend's dismal display at Villa Park, which saw Aston Villa run out 3-1 winners in Unai Emery's first game in charge, behind them.

Fulham can take plenty of positives from Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Man City, however, as they were within minutes of taking a point from the game at the Etihad – with Erling Haaland scoring the winner from the spot in the 94th minute after a controversial penalty decision.

Marco Silva will hope to be boosted by the return of Aleksandar Mitrovic after he missed their trip to the North West due to an ankle injury but with the World Cup on the horizon, the Serbian may be keen to err on the side of caution.

The visitors are missing some key players as well but need a victory to ensure they carry some momentum into the World Cup break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Man Utd?

Fulham v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 13th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Newcastle v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Fulham v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Fulham v Man Utd team news

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Elanga, Bruno, Rashford; Martial

Fulham v Man Utd odds

bet365 odds: Fulham (3/1) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (5/6)*

Our prediction: Fulham v Man Utd

The return of Bruno Fernandes will be massive for Man Utd, who struggled without their chief creator against Aston Villa. His form has been questioned over the past 12 months but as is so often the case, his absence on the weekend highlighted just how important a cog he is.

Bouncing back against Fulham on Sunday is really important as the result will likely dictate the mood surrounding the club throughout the World Cup break.

It will be advantage Red Devils if Mitrovic is unable to feature but either way, ten Hag's side will be desperate to send a message in the final fixture before Qatar 2022.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-2 Man Utd (11/1 at bet365)

