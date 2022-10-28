Both Frank Lampard and Marco Silva were written off by many before the start of the season but have begun to prove the doubters wrong in the initial months of the 2022/23 campaign.

Everton and Fulham take centre stage on Saturday afternoon with the pair set to meet at Craven Cottage as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Fulham have been the top flight's surprise package and moved to seventh with their win over Leeds on the weekend – having already won more than half the points they did last time they were in the division after just 12 matches.

The Toffees, meanwhile, put three unanswered goals past Crystal Palace at Goodison Park to climb to 12th in the table after 11 games.

Alex Iwobi's performance was impossible to ignore against the Eagles but what will have pleased Lampard and the home support even more is Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first goal of the season.

The striker missed the early months of 2022/23 due to injury and will know that he'll need to bag a few more goals to battle his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Everton on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Everton?

Fulham v Everton will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Everton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

How to live stream Fulham v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Fulham v Everton team news

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Cordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Kebano, Pereira, James; Mitrovic

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Onana; Gordon, Iwobi, Gray; Calvert-Lewin

Fulham v Everton odds

bet365 odds: Fulham (11/8) Draw (12/5) Everton (2/1)*

Our prediction: Fulham v Everton

No side outside the top six has outscored Fulham this season and none have a better defensive record than Everton, which makes this a very intriguing game.

This is certainly one of those Premier League contests where both teams will wholeheartedly believe they can, and perhaps should, come away with all three points.

But rather than make it a cagey affair, we could see two sides bristling with confidence and keen to get on the front foot at Craven Cottage.

Our prediction: Fulham 2-2 Everton (14/1 at bet365)

