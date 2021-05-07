What channel is Fulham v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham welcome Burnley to Craven Cottage as relegation to the Premier League looms closer.

Advertisement

Scott Parker’s men have gone six Premier League fixtures without a win, losing five of those games.

Victory for Burnley over the 18th-placed Cottagers would extend the gap between the two sides to 12 points with three games remaining and secure another season of top-flight football for the Clarets.

Sean Dyche’s side will be hoping to replicate their last away outing when they thrashed Wolves 4-0 courtesy of a Chris Wood hat-trick.

Both sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Burnley on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Fulham v Burnley on TV?

Fulham v Burnley will take place on Monday 10th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 8th May.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Fulham v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Fulham v Burnley news

Fulham: Tom Cairney has an outside chance of playing again before the season ends, having not played since December, with Parker continuing to assess his knee injury.

Fulham defender Terence Kongolo is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury last month.

Burnley: Wood will be fit to face Fulham after coming off late on against West Ham with a dead leg.

Dale Stephens should be available while Robbie Brady and Kevin Long are both still sidelined.

Fulham v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (6/5) Draw (12/5) Burnley (23/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Fulham v Burnley

Wins over Everton and Liverpool, and a draw to Arsenal in recent months, don’t count for much when Fulham have struggled against opposition battling the drop.

Burnley are aiming to seal a sixth successive season in the Premier League and that experience over last year’s Championship play-off winners definitely counts for something in the ‘business end’ of the season.

If the Clarets can keep a clean sheet they should create enough chances to snatch a win over Fulham.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-2 Burnley (16/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.