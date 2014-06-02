Free Brazil 2014 wall chart with the Radio Times World Cup issue
Don't miss a minute of the World Cup - and fill in the results as you go
The feast of international football we've all been waiting for is almost here... Yes, the Radio Times World Cup issue hits the shelves on Tuesday – and comes complete with a free Brazil 2014 wall chart!
Packed with details of how to watch each and every match live (on TV, online or via the red button) the wall chart also features a guide to the 12 stadiums hosting the event across Brazil – and of course lets you record the progress of England and every other nation throughout the competition, from the group stages right through to the final.
Inside the magazine there's a look ahead to the opening games, plus World Cup predictions from pundits including Gary Lineker, Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Gabby Logan, Adrian Chiles and John Motson.
Meanwhile, Michael Palin asks whether the buzz of the tournament is enough to unite a fractured nation and BBC star signing Rio Ferdinand reflects on England’s chances, racism... and ballet.
The Radio Times World Cup issue with free wall chart is on sale from Tuesday 3 June