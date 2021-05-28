What channel is France v Wales international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales caretaker boss Rob Page will hope to answer plenty of selection quandaries when his side take on world champions France in Nice this Wednesday.

The Welsh face three tricky Euro 2020 fixtures this summer against Turkey, Italy and Switzerland in Group A – and preparations against one of the world’s best sides should put them in good stead for what is to come.

France are favourites heading into this clash and are indeed one of the frontrunners to win the Euros, having reached the final back in 2016 before losing in Paris to Portugal.

Boss Didier Deschamps must guide his troops through the ‘Group of Death’ this summer, with Portugal, Germany and Hungary awaiting Les Bleus. The head coach may therefore opt to field some of his fringe players here and give the first-teamers a rest.

Whether Wales can pull off a shock result in Nice remains to be seen. But the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will hope to once again light up France – the scene of their remarkable run to the Euro semi-finals five years ago – and rally the sprits ahead of this summer’s tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Wales on TV and online.

When is France v Wales on TV?

France v Wales will take place on Wednesday 2nd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

France v Wales will kick off at 8:05pm.

There are numerous international friendly games taking place this midweek including England v Austria, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is France v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:45pm.

How to live stream France v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

France v Wales team news

France: Deschamps has a wonderfully talented squad to choose from, but don’t be surprised if his strongest XI doesn’t start here. The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kante and Raphael Varane are assured spots in the first team come the Euros.

So this game is a stage for fringe players such as Adrien Rabiot, Wissam Ben Yedder, Clement Lenglet and Leo Dubois to potentially feature.

Wales: Page will likely be more direct with his team selection and name an XI that will line up for their first group game later this month. Bale, Harry Wilson and Daniel James should therefore start up top.

Wales has performed well with three at the back and that system shouldn’t change. Expect Neco Williams to get game time on the left flank. Who Page selects for the opposite side remains to be seen.

France v Wales odds

Our prediction: France v Wales

France hasn’t exactly shone in recent months, but has found a formula for grinding out results against lesser opposition, which is based on a firm defensive platform.

Thankfully for Wales, the likes of Bale and James can do damage at the flick of a switch. And Page will be confident his side can scare Les Bleus on Wednesday.

In March, Wales beat the Czech Republic and matched up well to Belgium before going on to lose 3-1 in Leuven. Expect a similarly unified display here, although it may not be enough to secure even a draw.

Our prediction: France 2-1 Wales (17/2 at bet365)

