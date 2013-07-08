Murray, a former DJ on Radio 1, has been a 5 live regular since 2006 and is best known for its Saturday morning panel show, Fighting Talk.

It is understood that he will continue to work for BBC TV, and for 5 Live's sister station, 6 Music.

Murray, who will join TalkSport on 12 August, is understood to have benen disappointed by the decision to drop him from Match of the Day 2 and replace him with 5 Live colleague Mark 'chappers" Chapman.

More like this

He said in a statement: "I'm truly excited about creating this programme, and I hope it will become the morning 'go to' for UK sports fans.

"I will be joined by fascinating and knowledgeable guests every day offering up different opinions on issues and topics that you want to hear about throughout the week.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working on my 5 Live shows and with the BBC team and look forward to continuing my relationship with BBC Sport TV and 6 Music."

Advertisement

TalkSport said Murray would "tackle the biggest daily sporting issues while, at the same time, bringing a few smiles to the sporting nation".