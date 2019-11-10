LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO FOOTBALL TIMES: Apple / Spotify

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine writer Jake Wilson for Week 12 with Liverpool v Manchester City coming up.

Michael and Jake also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 12 including a must-have striker and which team you must raid for defenders.

Advertisement

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify