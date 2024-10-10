It's now 11 defeats in Ireland's last 13 competitive fixtures, and Hallgrímsson has shaken things up both in terms of squad selection and the training schedule for the game in Helsinki, as he looks to pull them out of their "downward spiral".

Among the new additions in the squad are Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Taylor, Luton Town defender Mark McGuinness, Middlesbrough playmaker Finn Azaz, and West Bromwich Albion winger Mikey Johnston.

The trip to face fellow Group B2 strugglers Finland surely represents the new manager's best chance to turn things around.

The Fins are bottom of the table on goal difference after being beaten 3-0 by Greece and 2-0 by England a month ago.

When is Finland v Ireland?

Finland v Ireland will take place on Thursday 10th October 2024.

Finland v Ireland kick-off time

Finland v Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Finland v Ireland on?

Unfortunately, Finland v Ireland has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK.

For viewers in the Republic of Ireland, the game will be shown on RTE 2 from 7pm and on RTE Player.

Is Finland v Ireland available to live stream online?

The opening round of fixtures for the 2024/25 Nations League were available via the Viaplay International YouTube channel, but it has not yet been confirmed whether this will be the case for the October break.

Is Finland v Ireland on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

