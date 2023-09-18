Drawn alongside last season's Eredivisie champions, Lazio, and Athletico Madrid, Celtic will have to defy the odds if they're to make it to the knock-out stages.

There have been hiccups, but the Old Firm club have made a positive start to the Scottish domestic season and will be looking to carry that into European competition. Tuesday's hosts also look to have found their feet and their shooting boots in recent weeks.

Given the strength of the other teams in their group, a winning start would be massive to both sides' hopes of making it to the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Feyenoord v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Feyenoord v Celtic?

Feyenoord v Celtic will take place on Tuesday 19th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Feyenoord v Celtic kick-off time

Feyenoord v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Feyenoord v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Feyenoord v Celtic online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Feyenoord v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra OR talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Feyenoord v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Feyenoord (4/7) Draw (31/10) Celtic (19/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.