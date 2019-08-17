However, bosses who took a gamble on Manchester United stars will have been richly rewarded while Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah didn't let their fans down.

Gameweek 2 is on the way, but who will you choose to swap after the opening weekend?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make for your FPL team ahead of GW2.

GKP: David De Gea (Manchester United) – £5.5m

With Alisson out for several weeks, goalkeepers will be in high demand.

Jordan Pickford looks a good bet given Everton's fixtures, while Brighton's Mat Ryan has a favourable run of games coming up – a trip to face Manchester City aside.

However, United have clearly markedly improved their defence following the additions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

It's still early days, but both big-money acquisitions proved their worth on the opening weekend while the Red Devils only face two of last season's top six until December.

DEF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – £4.5m

If picking a budget keeper isn't your thing (see Mat Ryan above), you should certainly be taking a look at Dunk to fill a defender spot.

An opening day assist, clean sheet and maximum bonus points haul saw him and Brighton get off to a flying start against Watford.

Dunk won't cost the earth, but he could revel in the points with West Ham, Southampton and Burnley all at home in the next four gameweeks.

MID: John McGinn (Aston Villa) – £5.5m

Don't think McGinn's strike against Spurs was a fluke, he absolutely knows where the net is.

Villa set up with a fantastic system that kept Spurs at bay for long spells and will certainly bear plenty of goals.

Throughout the season, target man Wesley will be tasked with knocking the ball down to a pit of hungry midfielders ready to slam the ball home, including McGinn.

The Scottish star scored seven and set up nine last season and at just £5.5m – with seven of his next eight fixtures coming against teams with a difficulty rating of 2 – he could be a budget gem.

FWD: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – £8.5m

It's always a risk to jump straight onto a player simply because they've scored on the opening weekend, but there's plenty more to be excited about with Rashford.

He's often at his best breaking away at pace, and with Romelu Lukaku out of the picture, that's exactly what he will do alongside Anthony Martial.

While Rashford is set to remain out wide, he will frequently cut inside to chase balls from Paul Pogba – who was outstanding against Chelsea.

United's attacking style will be quicker and more fluid this season, playing into Rashford's hands, meaning we could see a more settled, consistent campaign from the England star.