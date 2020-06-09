They sit 19th in the table ahead of the restart, though just two points separate them from 16th with a host of teams looking nervously over their shoulders.

Fixtures have been released ahead of the restart, and we'll update you will all the latest information once it has been confirmed.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Aston Villa's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 21st June

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 4th July

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Everton v Aston Villa (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Watch Aston Villa on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Aston Villa, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Aston Villa kit 2019/20

Aston Villa released their home kit for the new season earlier this summer – and of course the claret body with blue sleeves are present!

Kappa have taken over as kit manufacturers for the 2019/20 campaign and we have also got a glimpse of Villa's away kit.

Check out the Aston Villa kit for this season here!

Aston Villa transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jota (Birmingham City) – Undisclosed

(Birmingham City) – Undisclosed Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed

(Lille) – Undisclosed Wesley (Club Brugge) – £22m

(Club Brugge) – £22m Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – Undisclosed

(Wolverhampton Wanderers) – Undisclosed Matt Targett (Southampton) – £11m

(Southampton) – £11m Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) – £20m

(Bournemouth) – £20m Ezri Konsa (Brentford) – £12m

(Brentford) – £12m Douglas Luiz (Manchester City) – £15m

(Manchester City) – £15m Trezeguet (Kasimpasa) – £8.75m

(Kasimpasa) – £8.75m Bjorn Engels (Reims) – Undisclosed

(Reims) – Undisclosed Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge) – £10.8m

(Club Brugge) – £10.8m Tom Heaton (Burnley) – £7.92m

(Burnley) – £7.92m Mbwana Samatta (Genk) – £9.5m

(Genk) – £9.5m Borja Baston (Swansea City) – Free

(Swansea City) – Free Pepe Reina (AC Milan) – Loan

(AC Milan) – Loan Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) – Loan

OUT

Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield Town) – Undisclosed

(Huddersfield Town) – Undisclosed Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) – Undisclosed

(Birmingham City) – Undisclosed Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) – Free

(Nottingham Forest) – Free Mile Jedinak – Released

– Released Ross McCormack – Released

– Released Micah Richards – Released

– Released Alan Hutton – Released

– Released Mark Bunn – Released

– Released Birkir Bjarnason – Released

– Released Ritchie De Laet (Royal Antwerp) – Free

(Royal Antwerp) – Free Glenn Whelan (Hearts) – Free

(Hearts) – Free Lovre Kalinic (Toulouse) – Loan

(Toulouse) – Loan Andre Green (Charlton Athletic) – Loan

(Charlton Athletic) – Loan Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) – Loan

(Birmingham City) – Loan James Bree (Luton Town) – Loan

(Luton Town) – Loan James Chester (Stoke City) – Loan

(Stoke City) – Loan Jonathan Kodjia (Al Gharafa) – £2.7m

(Al Gharafa) – £2.7m Aaron Tshibola (Waasland-Beveren) – £900k

(Waasland-Beveren) – £900k Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Derby County) – Loan

Aston Villa stadium facts

Name: Villa Park

Capacity: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards