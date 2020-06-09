Aston Villa 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Aston Villa's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Aston Villa are battling away as they seek to avoid an instant return to the Championship, but they're running out of time.
The Villains spent huge money at the beginning of the campaign but have been unable to turn pounds into points in 2019/20 so far.
They sit 19th in the table ahead of the restart, though just two points separate them from 16th with a host of teams looking nervously over their shoulders.
Fixtures have been released ahead of the restart, and we'll update you will all the latest information once it has been confirmed.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Aston Villa's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 21st June
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Newcastle v Aston Villa (6:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 4th July
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Everton v Aston Villa (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Watch Aston Villa on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Aston Villa, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Aston Villa kit 2019/20
Aston Villa released their home kit for the new season earlier this summer – and of course the claret body with blue sleeves are present!
Kappa have taken over as kit manufacturers for the 2019/20 campaign and we have also got a glimpse of Villa's away kit.
Check out the Aston Villa kit for this season here!
Aston Villa transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Jota (Birmingham City) – Undisclosed
- Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed
- Wesley (Club Brugge) – £22m
- Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – Undisclosed
- Matt Targett (Southampton) – £11m
- Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) – £20m
- Ezri Konsa (Brentford) – £12m
- Douglas Luiz (Manchester City) – £15m
- Trezeguet (Kasimpasa) – £8.75m
- Bjorn Engels (Reims) – Undisclosed
- Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge) – £10.8m
- Tom Heaton (Burnley) – £7.92m
- Mbwana Samatta (Genk) – £9.5m
- Borja Baston (Swansea City) – Free
- Pepe Reina (AC Milan) – Loan
- Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea) – Loan
OUT
- Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield Town) – Undisclosed
- Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) – Undisclosed
- Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) – Free
- Mile Jedinak – Released
- Ross McCormack – Released
- Micah Richards – Released
- Alan Hutton – Released
- Mark Bunn – Released
- Birkir Bjarnason – Released
- Ritchie De Laet (Royal Antwerp) – Free
- Glenn Whelan (Hearts) – Free
- Lovre Kalinic (Toulouse) – Loan
- Andre Green (Charlton Athletic) – Loan
- Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) – Loan
- James Bree (Luton Town) – Loan
- James Chester (Stoke City) – Loan
- Jonathan Kodjia (Al Gharafa) – £2.7m
- Aaron Tshibola (Waasland-Beveren) – £900k
- Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Derby County) – Loan
Aston Villa stadium facts
Name: Villa Park
Capacity: 42,682
Location: Birmingham
Year opened: 1897
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards