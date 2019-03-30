Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are among the sides set to enjoy double gameweeks meaning their stars will be in high demand.

However, when making changes, it’s important to consider your squad selection for GW33 with several teams out of action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make in Gameweek 32.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City) – £5.6m

It’s a good week to have City players in your side with Fulham (A) and Huddersfield (H) up next in a double gameweek.

Ederson could be on course for a pair of clean sheets that would make him a highly profitable acquisition.

Defender: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – £6.3m

Not only does Azpilicueta go up against Cardiff (A) and Brighton (H) in GW32, he also has a fixture in GW33 against West Ham (H).

Many double gameweek teams will not feature in GW33 but Chelsea are one of them, and you should capitalise.

Defender: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) – £5.4m

Palace’s defence hasn’t exactly been air-tight in recent weeks but they have an intriguing couple of games ahead.

They face toothless Huddersfield (H) before taking part in the opening match at Tottenham’s brand new stadium. Spurs will be nervous, and Palace will be desperate to ruin the party

Fantasy Premier League tips: Ederson is a strong contender for big points this week

Midfielder: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £11.6m

Not only should Sterling be an essential addition to your GW32 team, but he really should come into consideration for your triple captaincy.

He’s in excellent form with Fulham (A) and Cardiff (H) up next, City look rampant and he really could set the gameweek alight.

Midfielder: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – £10.9m

Sadio Mane is obviously an excellent choice for your team, but Hazard’s extra game in this double week plus the fact he will also start in GW33 makes him an extremely attractive transfer to make.

He is up against favourable opponents and could storm back into form over the coming weeks.

Fantasy Premier League tips: Eden Hazard is one-to-watch in GW32

Forward: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – £6.2m

It’s impossible not to love having Raul Jimenez in your Fantasy Premier League team.

He’s got 12 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season, he doesn’t cost much and has a double gameweek coming up.

Forward: Tory Deeney (Watford) – £5.9m

The Watford frontman may go under the radar this week given his next match is away against Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils have wobbled and fallen in the last week while Deeney’s second game is against Fulham.

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 32 deadline: 11:30am, Saturday 30th March