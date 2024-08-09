We think Palmer may be a tad expensive in 2024/25 and while he should rack up a big points haul, we think there may be greater value elsewhere.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the midfielders you should sign for your FPL team in 2024/25.

Best FPL midfielders 2024/25

Budget FPL midfielders

Emile Smith Rowe (Fulham) £5.5m

There's no shame in failing to crack through into Arsenal's first team picture. The Gunners reluctantly parted with their academy man, who will be determined to make the most of his chance in west London. He is a creative wizard with Rodrigo Muniz further up the field requiring a healthy supply of chances.

Mid-price FPL midfielders

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) £6.5m

Nkunku has the ability to be this season's ultimate bargain pick. His position could drift between attacking midfielder and striker, but either way he boasts a massive threat. He scored three goals in the Blues' first five pre-season outings and is expected to produce the goods this term.

Premium FPL midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) £9.5m

If KDB is fit, he's the No.1 player to include in your FPL team. In any position. On any budget. De Bruyne scored four goals and created 10 assists in just 15 starts last term, a truly ridiculous record that could easily be extrapolated across a full season. Phil Foden may be a late returner for City given his participation in the Euro 2024 final, making KDB even more appealing.

