Jordan Pickford was last season's top stopper and looks a solid bet once again, but he hasn't made the cut in our list below.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the goalkeepers you should sign for your FPL team in 2024/25.

Best FPL goalkeepers 2024/25

Budget FPL goalkeepers

Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) £4.0m

Before you get too excited, we don't expect any of the £4.0m goalkeeper Class of '24 to start this season, though Fabianski has been a starter in pre-season so far.

Mid-price FPL goalkeepers

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) £4.5m

Crystal Palace boast a solid defence and plenty of quality throughout their team with a spine of England internationals. Henderson is their No.1 and can be expected to rake in a steady flow of points.

Premium FPL goalkeepers

David Raya (Arsenal) £5.5m

The Spanish stopper is the pick of the bunch in terms of premium-cost stars. He finished second in the charts last season and Arsenal's defence has been reinforced by the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

