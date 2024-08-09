Ben White finished clear at the top of the charts last season, joined by two Arsenal teammates, William Saliba and Gabriel, in the top three. All of them are solid shouts, but we've opted for a few others stars to consider.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the defenders you should sign for your FPL team in 2024/25.

Best FPL defenders 2024/25

Budget FPL defenders

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) £4.0m

If you're looking for a nailed-on centre-back at the minimum price, Harwood-Bellis is your man. Wout Faes is also a starter at rock-bottom cost. Brighton left-back Valentin Barco may also be a terrific shout, but the Seagulls are reportedly looking at a big-money full-back which would curtail the youngster's minutes.

Mid-price FPL defenders

Pedro Porro (Tottenham) £5.5m

Ok, he's maybe 'upper mid-range'... Porro scooped three goals and eight assists last term, building on three goals and three assists in just 13 starts during his 2022/23 debut campaign. He should be expected to step up this season with two of three terrific centre-backs paired alongside him.

Premium FPL defenders

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) £6.0m

Gvardiol scooped nine clean sheets, four goals and two assists in just 26 starts last term. He is expected to see greater involvement in 2024/25 and feels a safer bet than Trent Alexander-Arnold right now, whose role and output is yet to be determined in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

