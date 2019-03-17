FA Cup semi-final draw: When is the FA Cup draw? How to watch on TV and live stream
The FA Cup semi-final draw takes place this weekend and we have all the details you need to know
The FA Cup has thrown up plenty of chaos over the weekend with a major giant-killing shaking up the competition.
Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Wolves in the most surprising result of the round.
Manchester City remain among the contenders after coming from 2-0 to beat Championship side Swansea 3-2 in south Wales.
Fans will already be dreaming of a trip to Wembley with remaining sides just 90 minutes away from exiting the competition or progressing to the national stadium for a semi-final showdown.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FA Cup semi-final draw including TV channel, live stream information, start time and prize money for progressing.
When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?
The draw will take place on Sunday 17th March immediately after the Millwall v Brighton game.
The quarter-final clash kicks off at 2:00pm, meaning the draw should take place at approximately 4:00pm if the game doesn’t go to extra time and penalties.
How to watch the FA Cup semi-final draw
Coverage of the draw will be live on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.
Leon Osman and Chelsea icon Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink will conduct the draw from the BBC studio.
When are the FA Cup semi-final games?
The semi-final clashes will be held at Wembley on Saturday 6th April and Sunday 7th April.
FA Cup semi-final prize money
Teams who win their semi-final match will receive £1.8million each.
The two teams knocked out in the semi-finals will earn £900k.
FA Cup semi-final ball numbers
1 – Manchester City
2 – Watford
3 – Wolves
4 – Millwall or Brighton & Hove Albion
FA Cup quarter-final fixtures and results
Saturday 16th March
12:15pm: Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace
5:20pm: Swansea 3-2 Manchester City
7:55pm: Wolves 2-0 Manchester United
Sunday 17th March
2:00pm: Millwall v Brighton – watch on BBC1