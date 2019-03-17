Manchester City remain among the contenders after coming from 2-0 to beat Championship side Swansea 3-2 in south Wales.

Fans will already be dreaming of a trip to Wembley with remaining sides just 90 minutes away from exiting the competition or progressing to the national stadium for a semi-final showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FA Cup semi-final draw including TV channel, live stream information, start time and prize money for progressing.

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday 17th March immediately after the Millwall v Brighton game.

The quarter-final clash kicks off at 2:00pm, meaning the draw should take place at approximately 4:00pm if the game doesn’t go to extra time and penalties.

How to watch the FA Cup semi-final draw

Coverage of the draw will be live on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

Leon Osman and Chelsea icon Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink will conduct the draw from the BBC studio.

When are the FA Cup semi-final games?

The semi-final clashes will be held at Wembley on Saturday 6th April and Sunday 7th April.

FA Cup semi-final prize money

Teams who win their semi-final match will receive £1.8million each.

The two teams knocked out in the semi-finals will earn £900k.

FA Cup semi-final ball numbers

1 – Manchester City

2 – Watford

3 – Wolves

4 – Millwall or Brighton & Hove Albion

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday 16th March

12:15pm: Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

5:20pm: Swansea 3-2 Manchester City

7:55pm: Wolves 2-0 Manchester United

Sunday 17th March

2:00pm: Millwall v Brighton – watch on BBC1

