Who is in/out of each side?

Star men Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard are both fit for the match, but Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is still a doubt after picking up a knock in one of the final games of the premier league season. José Mourinho has said he will give his man as much time as possible to prove his fitness, however.

Could a win save Antonio Conte's Chelsea career – or will this be his last game?

With 2017's premier league win a distant memory, Antonio Conte is facing an uphill battle to keep his job at Chelsea. Last year's champions finished 5th, meaning they will be without Champion's League football next term. An FA Cup win could provide sweet consolation, but the smart money is on anyone but the Italian managing the side come the start of the season in August.

Who is the favourite to win the FA Cup?

Manchester United are slight favourites for this tie with bookies offering odds of around 5/6 for a win for Jose Mourinho's side.

Steve Wilson is commentating on his first FA Cup final for the BBC – "because of its history, there is a real sense of pridce," he said. "

Who does he think will win? "When you get an FA Cup final like this one – Chelsea against Manchester United – it is absolutely huge. In this game, there are so many subplots that add to what is already a brilliant encounter. Who will win? It's too close to call."

Can I listen on the radio?

Yes, you can – Talksport will have coverage from 4pm and 5 Live will be broadcasting from 5:15pm.