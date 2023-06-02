All other teams have fallen by the wayside on the long and winding road to the final, and now the two great Manchester clubs will slog it out, Pep Guardiola versus Erik ten Hag, Erling Haaland versus Marcus Rashford.

The FA Cup final has arrived with Manchester City and Manchester United ready to go toe-to-toe at Wembley for silverware.

Each side has lifted a trophy already this season. City hoisted the Premier League trophy once again, while United lifted the Carabao Cup following victory over Newcastle at Wembley earlier in 2023.

Liverpool were last season's FA Cup winners after a dramatic penalty shootout against Chelsea, however, Jurgen Klopp's team were unsuccessful in their title defence after crashing out to Brighton in the fourth round.

Fans will be readying their tin-foil trophies for the trip to Wembley for one of the biggest dates on the football calendar with a huge rivalry for the nation to savour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about the FA Cup final including date and kick-off time.

When is the FA Cup final 2023?

The FA Cup final 2023 will take place on Saturday 3rd June 2023.

FA Cup final 2023 kick-off time

The FA Cup final 2023 kick-off time is yet to be announced. As soon as the teams are confirmed, the FA will announce a time.

The 2022 final started at 4:45pm. A tea-time start has been standard for the big game for several seasons, with the last FA Cup final to kick-off at 3pm being in 2011.

We will confirm all the details as soon as we know.

How to watch the FA Cup final 2023 on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:50pm and ITV1 from 2:05pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

First round – Saturday 5th November

Second round – Saturday 26th November

Third round – Saturday 7th January 2023

Fourth round – Saturday 23rd January 2023

Fifth round – Wednesday 1st March 2023

Quarter-finals – Saturday 18th March 2023

Semi-finals – Saturday 22nd April 2023

Final – Saturday 3rd June 2023

